Corinne Powell
Louisville - Corinne R. Powell, 72, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020.
Corinne was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Powell, a granddaughter Melanie; sister, Doris; and brother, David. Survivors include her children Barbara Powell Thomas, Becky Powell Trejo, Jennifer Powell Baumgardner (Shawn), and Howard Powell, Jr (Tara); siblings Glen Davidson (Sharon), Judy Willoughby, and Robert Davidson (Evelyn); 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at 12:30 Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 9718 Dixie Hwy, followed by burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central (Radcliff). Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Sunday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy.
Memorial gifts may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020