Cortland "Corky" Cox
Hodgenville - Cortland "Corky" Kelly Cox, age 88, of Hodgenville, passed away, Thursday, December 19, 2019.
He was a 1950 graduate of Valley High School in Louisville, played baseball and basketball for the University of Louisville from 1951-1954 and served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. After service to his country he moved to Hodgenville where he spent his career as a beloved teacher, coach and principal.
Corky was inducted into the University of Louisville Athletic Hall of Fame, Valley High School Hall of Fame and LaRue County Hall of Fame. He was an avid golfer, never met a stranger and was loved by all.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Cox; a son, Steve (Beth) Cox of Hodgenville; three daughters, Kim Humkey, Terri (Andy) Stone and Kelly (Ched) Ferrell all of Bardstown; his mother-in-law, Ruth Fultz; 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, December 22, at First Baptist Church in Hodgenville. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1 to 8 PM Saturday and 10 AM to 1:30 PM Sunday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
The family request that donations in his memory be made to First Baptist Church Living Strong Team.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019