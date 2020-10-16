1/
Cory Allen Blocker
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cory Allen Blocker

New Salisbury, IN - Cory Allen Blocker, age 43, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Cory was born May 28, 1977 at Louisville, Kentucky. He was a self employed plumber.

Surviving are a son: Avery Allen Blocker of Palmyra, IN

Parents: Ronald P. Blocker, Sr. and Betty J. Womack Blocker.

Brother: Ronald J. Blocker, Jr. of English, IN

Sister: Amanda Engleman (Jason) of New Middletown, IN

Cremation was chosen and there will be no visitation or funeral.

Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey, IN was in charge of the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
(812) 347-2417
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved