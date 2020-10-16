Cory Allen Blocker



New Salisbury, IN - Cory Allen Blocker, age 43, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Cory was born May 28, 1977 at Louisville, Kentucky. He was a self employed plumber.



Surviving are a son: Avery Allen Blocker of Palmyra, IN



Parents: Ronald P. Blocker, Sr. and Betty J. Womack Blocker.



Brother: Ronald J. Blocker, Jr. of English, IN



Sister: Amanda Engleman (Jason) of New Middletown, IN



Cremation was chosen and there will be no visitation or funeral.



Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey, IN was in charge of the arrangements.









