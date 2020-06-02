Cory McKinney
Louisville - Cory Devin McKinney, 53, passed away May 25th, 2020. Formerly of Westport, KY, he is survived by his parents, Hargis McKinney and Peggy L. McKinney, as well as his brother, Shawn McKinney, nephews and a niece. Cremation was chosen and services are private.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.