Cory McKinney
Louisville - Cory Devin McKinney, 53, passed away May 25th, 2020. Formerly of Westport, KY, he is survived by his parents, Hargis McKinney and Peggy L. McKinney, as well as his brother, Shawn McKinney, nephews and a niece. Cremation was chosen and services are private.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
