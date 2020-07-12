1/1
Courtney Haynes
Courtney Haynes

Louisville - As an infant, he was christened at Brown Memorial CME Church and attended there regularly.

As an adult, he joined Breaking the Chains Ministries Church under the pastorate of Rev. Charles Holland.

He leaves to mourn his passing: his mother, Sharon Haynes Parker; siblings, Cory V. Haynes (Sharhonda) , Chanda V. Haynes, five Godchildren, several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and his special friend, LaTashia Mack.

Courtney VeRon Haynes memorial visitation will be on Monday July 13th, From 11:00AM to 12:00PM at Breaking Chains Ministries (7620 St. Andrews Church Rd.). His Celebration of life service will be on Monday July 13th at 12:00PM at Breaking Chains Ministries.






Published in Courier-Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Breaking Chains Ministries
JUL
13
Celebration of Life
Breaking Chains Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
