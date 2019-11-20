Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Wake
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Green Castle Baptist Church
4970 Murphy Lane
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Castle Baptist Church
4970 Murphy Lane
Louisville, KY
Louisville - 78, passed away on November 18, 2019. She was native of Kinston, NC and member of Green Castle Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband John J. Johnson, eight children, 19 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her church, 4970 Murphy Lane with interment in Shady Rest Cemetery, Franklin, KY. Visitation will be 6 - 9 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
