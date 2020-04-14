|
C.R. "Wes" Westfall
Louisville - 97, passed away, April 8, 2020 at Presbyterian Homes Westminster Terrace. He was born on a farm in Texas into a large family with three brothers and four sisters and eventually many nieces and nephews. Throughout his life he kept close ties with all.
He met the love of his life, Vivian Nalty, while he was stationed at Bowman Field. After a whirlwind romance, they married in December, 1943. They were married a total of 68 amazing years. In 1992 Vivian suffered a major stroke and became wheelchair bound. Wes took care of her every need, all without outside help.
Wes served our nation in the United States Air Force in a career spanning thirty years, where he distinguished himself in many roles. Among them, he was a glider pilot and an instructor, training glider pilots at Bowman Field for service in World War II. Additionally, as a Major, he led a combat crew of the 851st Strategic Missile Squadron that was the first crew to safety check and oversee the launch of a Titan I missile from an operational base (Vandenberg AFB, California). He also had an extensive background in management of operational Air Force personnel, serving at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., in that role until his retirement in 1969 as a Lieutenant Colonel.
His duty roster took him to many states and European countries. After retirement, they continued their love of travel and went to Japan, Spain and Hawaii.
After retirement from the service, he enjoyed a successful thirty-year career in Real Estate in the Louisville, KY area for Omikron Realty and as a broker for Century 21 Westfall Realty. Two long term careers - incredible!
Wes loved horse racing at Churchill Downs and basketball and golf on T.V. He really enjoyed betting the horses. He also loved gambling in Vegas & dancing with Vivian.
Wes was preceded in death by his loving wife, Vivian, and Granddaughter Stephanie Byerley Martin.
He is survived by his son, Douglas A. Westfall (Susan), daughters, Barbara G. Riesberg (Michael) and Susan A. Keith (Larry); brother, Bobby Westfall, and sisters, Rosalie Gibson and Nita Fry; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be set and announced when it is deemed safe to get together by the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air or St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020