Craig Curtiss Woolley
Craig Curtiss Woolley of Stratford, CN and Louisville, KY, passed away on August 10, 2020, due to complications of a recent illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Arlene (Curtiss) Woolley, and brother Kirk Woolley. He is survived by his wife Peggy (Fritsch) Woolley, daughter Shannon Woolley Allison (Tim), grandson Everett Curtiss Allison, godson William Curtis Pearce (Becky), brother-in-law Bob Fritsch (Jelena), and nephew Jovan Fritsch (Jen.) He was a graduate of Waggener High School and Eastern Kentucky University, served in the Army during the Vietnam era, and was an active member of the Louisville MS Society. He was a talented musician and an avid boater and camper. Craig was a brother, father figure, and mentor to more people than can be named here. He was a man of love and great hugs who created a multigenerational community of friends and chosen family. A true friend. A memorial service will be held when we are able to be in each others' physical presence again. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Looking for Lilith Theatre Company or Norton Neurological Institute Resource Center.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
