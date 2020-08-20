Craig L. Shanklin, Sr.
Louisville - 55, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.
He was an employee at UPS for 36 years, employee at Delta Airlines and an Air Force Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Victoria; mother, Barbara; father, Eddie (Pauline); children, Gary Bohler, Melena and Craig Shanklin, Jr.; 6 grandchildren; siblings, Adrian (Janice) and Carla (Derwin) along with a host of family and friends.
Memorial Services will be held 1pm Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Forest Tabernacle Baptist Church, 4205 E. Indian Trail.