Craig William Diebold
Louisville - Craig William Diebold, 53, of Louisville, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 25, 2019.
He was born January 14, 1966 in Louisville a son of Douglas H. Diebold and Patricia A. "Patsy" Hughes Diebold.
Craig was a 1984 graduate of St. Xavier High School and a catholic by faith. He worked as a carpenter for Vintage Base Camp, Airstream Restoration in Crestwood. Craig had a love for life, a huge sense of humor and everyone loved him.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his wife, Michelle Gray Diebold; sister, Julie Corbell and her husband, Mike; nieces and nephews, Bryan Gazak, Grace and Henry Corbell; his faithful canine companion, "Rocky" and feline friend "Oliver".
Funeral Services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Humane Society of Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019