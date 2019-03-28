Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Diebold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig William Diebold


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Craig William Diebold Obituary
Craig William Diebold

Louisville - Craig William Diebold, 53, of Louisville, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 25, 2019.

He was born January 14, 1966 in Louisville a son of Douglas H. Diebold and Patricia A. "Patsy" Hughes Diebold.

Craig was a 1984 graduate of St. Xavier High School and a catholic by faith. He worked as a carpenter for Vintage Base Camp, Airstream Restoration in Crestwood. Craig had a love for life, a huge sense of humor and everyone loved him.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his wife, Michelle Gray Diebold; sister, Julie Corbell and her husband, Mike; nieces and nephews, Bryan Gazak, Grace and Henry Corbell; his faithful canine companion, "Rocky" and feline friend "Oliver".

Funeral Services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Humane Society of Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now