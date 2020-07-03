Cratis Maxwell "Max" Shannon II



LaGrange - Cratis Maxwell "Max" Shannon II passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 with his family by his side. He was 53. Max was a proud Atherton graduate. He studied Art History at the University of Louisville and graduated from Sullivan College with a degree in paralegal studies.



He worked for Raymond G. Smith, Esq. for many years. At the time of his death he was employed with LG&E as a Senior Paralegal.



Max was a loving husband and father. He was an avid family photographer and devoted his Christmas season to creating beautiful albums of treasured memories for his family. Max was an avid member of Steeler Nation and passed his love for sports to his sons. ESPN and Sunday Ticket were not optional.



He is predeceased by his mother; Melva Lee Archibald Shannon.



He leaves behind his father; Cratis Maxwell Shannon Sr., his wife; Valerie Lammlein Shannon, his two sons; William and Harrison, brother; McClellan, his wife Andrea and their children Eva and Alex, sister; Sherry Dale Shannon of Lexington. He is also survived by father-in-law, Bill Lammlein and his wife Diana Draper. He is also predeceased by his mother-in-law, Dorothy "Ms. Dottie" Lammlein.



Max has now boldly gone before us leaving his family and friends to "Live Long and Prosper"



Memorial donations may be made to: Speed Art Museum, FEAT Families for Effective Autism Treatment.



A Celebration of Max's life will be held at a later date.









