Crawford Hoyt Bleakley
Louisville - Crawford Hoyt Bleakley died Tuesday, September 24. He was born June 10, 1941 to James Frederick and Elizabeth Gordon Bleakley. He graduated from Pomfret School in Pomfret, Connecticut in 1960 and the University of Virginia in 1964.
He served on active duty for the Kentucky Air National Guard in 1968 in response to the USS Pueblo Crisis. He was a member of the Louisville Country Club.
He is survived by his son, Hoyt Jr. (Miriam); two grandchildren, Sophia and Sylvia; siblings, Robert, James, Elizabeth; seven nieces and nephews.
His family would like to thank Jeanne Bleakley Cusick for her help and support.
A private family memorial service to be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to, Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund, c/o Lyford Cay Club Charitable Trust, Inc., Attn: David Price, 6401 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019