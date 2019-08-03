Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Creighton Garling Love


1946 - 2019
Creighton Garling Love Obituary
Creighton Garling Love

Louisville - Creighton Garling Love, 72, of Louisville, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 after a brief illness with her son and friends by her side.

She was born October 25, 1946 in Louisville to the late Norman and Lois (Burkel) Garling.

Creighton moved to Louisville with her son Joel in 1977, settling in Crescent Hill, the neighborhood she loved. She was a creative, tenacious spirit, and avid reader. Creighton enjoyed gardening, crocheting, baking and being with family and friends.

A member of St. Martin of Tours, she volunteered there at the Schuhmann Center.

She is survived by her son, Joel; grandson, Jackson; sister, Leigh Garling; brother, Terry Garling (Lindy Oughtred); sister, Mary Robertson (Steve) and her two beloved pets, Lily and Allie.

Creighton touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".

Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Schuhmann Center at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
