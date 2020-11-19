1/1
Crystal Arnelle Mobley
Crystal Arnelle Mobley

Louisville - Crystal Arnelle Mobley was born in Louisville, Kentucky on April 26, 1950. She was called home on October 31, 2020. She was the fourth daughter of the late Tcomus & Emily Mobley.

Crystal Arnelle graduated from Louisville Male High School.

Crystal Arnelle Sisters: Nola Lashelle, Laquida Ray (Preceded her in death), Rose Ann Harris, Mitzi Burley, Emilya Denise Wright.

A private memorial service will be held on November 21, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church in Chicago, IL.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
