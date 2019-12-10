Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spillman Memorial Church
2118 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Spillman Memorial Church
2118 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd
Crystal Lynn Bray

Crystal Lynn Bray Obituary
Crystal Lynn Bray

Louisville - 33, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019.

She is a member of Spillman Memorial Church, and a secretary for Bray Electric

Crystal was preceded in death by her grandfather Oscar Bray and a grandmother Sue Spinks.

She is survived by her children, Nakiya Bray and KayLynnay Bray; parents, Robin and Vincent Bray; siblings, Joshua and Victoria Bray; grandmother, Gloria Bray, a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 10am -12pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Spillman Memorial Church, 2118 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd, with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
