Crystal Lynn Bray
Louisville - 33, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019.
She is a member of Spillman Memorial Church, and a secretary for Bray Electric
Crystal was preceded in death by her grandfather Oscar Bray and a grandmother Sue Spinks.
She is survived by her children, Nakiya Bray and KayLynnay Bray; parents, Robin and Vincent Bray; siblings, Joshua and Victoria Bray; grandmother, Gloria Bray, a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 10am -12pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Spillman Memorial Church, 2118 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd, with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019