Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Interment
Following Services
Cave Hill Cemetery
701 Baxter Avenue
Csm William "Bill" E. "Opa" Herder Jr.


1933 - 2020
Csm William "Bill" E. "Opa" Herder Jr. Obituary
CSM William "Opa" "Bill" E. Herder Jr.

Louisville - CSM William "Opa" "Bill" E. Herder Jr., born December 15th, 1933, went with God late afternoon on February 16th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. All his life, Bill was a family man, whether it was raising his younger siblings or providing for his wife and four daughters. Bill was a United States Army Veteran, having spent 24 years serving his country, including one tour in Vietnam. He nourished a family and culture that put faith in God and love in each other. Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Ida, and father, William; his wife Therese; two daughters, Elizabeth and Susan; and younger brother Paul (Donna). He is survived by his two daughters, Sandy and Mary (Mike); grandchildren Tony, Mike (Laura), and Trina; great-grandchildren Kate, Natalie, and Matthew; siblings Robert (Pat), Jeannie (Ron), and Ruth.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19th, at 2pm-8pm at Owen's Funeral Home at 5317 Dixie Highway; funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 20th, at 1pm, with internment after at Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Avenue.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
