1/
Curtis Anthony Hardin
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Curtis Anthony Hardin

Louisville - Curtis Anthony Hardin, 67 of Louisville, passed away on Friday July 24th, 2020.

Curtis was born on December 2nd, 1952 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a graduate of Jeffersontown High School and he was a Veteran of the US Army.

He was preceded in death by his son, Curtis, Jr., his brother Sandy Joe.

He is survived by his three grandchildren, his brothers, Eugene, Richard and Kenneth and his sisters, Stacey and Rosemary.

Visitation will be Wednesday July 29th from 1-5pm with his Funeral Service at 5pm at Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY.

In accordance with the state guidelines for Covid-19 all in attendance must wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all times.








Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
JUL
29
Service
05:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
July 25, 2020
Curtis was a big sweet teddy bear and always invited family over his house for the holidays for his special dinner. It was quite a spread and no one was left hungry. He loved his momma and family was everything to him. He always greeted me with a smile and he loved life! I will miss you cousin!!! RIP now.
Christa Borders
Family
