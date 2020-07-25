Curtis Anthony HardinLouisville - Curtis Anthony Hardin, 67 of Louisville, passed away on Friday July 24th, 2020.Curtis was born on December 2nd, 1952 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a graduate of Jeffersontown High School and he was a Veteran of the US Army.He was preceded in death by his son, Curtis, Jr., his brother Sandy Joe.He is survived by his three grandchildren, his brothers, Eugene, Richard and Kenneth and his sisters, Stacey and Rosemary.Visitation will be Wednesday July 29th from 1-5pm with his Funeral Service at 5pm at Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY.In accordance with the state guidelines for Covid-19 all in attendance must wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all times.