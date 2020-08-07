Curtis Dewayne Brooks



Curtis Dewayne Brooks, age 64, affectionately known as 'Huckabuck', was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Betty Brooks. A Louisville native, Male High School alumni, and retiree of Central State Hospital. He is survived by brother and next of kin Steven Brooks. He leaves behind three children, Givannai, Megan, and Lauren Lusco, three grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends. Arrangements are being made by Newcomer Cremations Funerals and Receptions Funeral Home 235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243. Services will not be held upon his request.









