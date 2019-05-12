|
|
Curtis E. Bishop
Louisville - 68, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents Curly and Betty Jean Bishop and a aunt Florence Johnson.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracey Bridges (Christopher); siblings, Jerome "Mackie" ,Steve, Ricky, Theresa, Danita, Floretta, Carolyn and Janeth Bishop and Billie Helon; grandchildren, Phillip Stewart and Kristan Bridges; cousin, Ronnie Robinson and a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 12pm-1pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with memorial service to follow at 1pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019