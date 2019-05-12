Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Curtis E. Bishop


Curtis E. Bishop Obituary
Curtis E. Bishop

Louisville - 68, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents Curly and Betty Jean Bishop and a aunt Florence Johnson.

He is survived by his daughter, Tracey Bridges (Christopher); siblings, Jerome "Mackie" ,Steve, Ricky, Theresa, Danita, Floretta, Carolyn and Janeth Bishop and Billie Helon; grandchildren, Phillip Stewart and Kristan Bridges; cousin, Ronnie Robinson and a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 12pm-1pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with memorial service to follow at 1pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019
