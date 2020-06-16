Curtis Jones
Louisville - 65, passed away June 9, 2020.
He is survived by 2 daughters; Curissa Jones and Cammy Bradley, 2 siblings; Maxine Marrero and Keith Jones.
Funeral: 11 am Friday at Antioch Baptist Church, burial; Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation: 9-11 am Friday at the church.
G. C. Williams in charge of arrangements.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.