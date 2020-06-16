Or Copy this URL to Share

Curtis Jones



Louisville - 65, passed away June 9, 2020.



He is survived by 2 daughters; Curissa Jones and Cammy Bradley, 2 siblings; Maxine Marrero and Keith Jones.



Funeral: 11 am Friday at Antioch Baptist Church, burial; Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation: 9-11 am Friday at the church.



G. C. Williams in charge of arrangements.









