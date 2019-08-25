Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
Calvary Apostolic Church
4701 E Manslick Rd
Louisville, KY
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Calvary Apostolic Church
4701 E Manslick Rd.
Louisville, KY
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Apostolic Church
4701 E Manslick Rd.
Louisville, KY
Curtis Lawson

Curtis Lawson Obituary
Curtis Lawson

Jeffersontown - 84, received his address change on August 22, 2019, at his home after battling Alzheimer's.

He leaves his wife of 64 years, Norma (Dickerson) Lawson; his sons, Curt (Linda), Jeff (Donna), Mike (Suzanne), Anthony (Tina), Greg (Dianna); his daughters, Kathy (Timmy), Teresa, Becky (Keith); 23 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and many friends and family. He is preceded in death by 5 brothers and 1 sister, his parents and 2 grandchildren.

He was born and raised in Liberty, KY, the son of Lonnie and Dovie Lawson.

He was a member of the First Apostolic Church of Jeffersontown, KY. He was a self-employed framing contractor for many years. He loved being outdoors , telling jokes, and spending time with his family.

Visitation will be held at Calvary Apostolic Church, 4701 E Manslick Rd. Louisville, KY 40219, Monday August 26th 4 pm-8 pm and Tuesday August 27th 11 am- 1 pm, Home Going Service will immediately follow at 1 pm with burial at Jeffersontown Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
