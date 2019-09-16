Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosewood Cemetery
Lewisburg,, WV
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosewood Cemetery
Lewisburg,, WV
Curtis Michael Guyer

Louisville - 80, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at University of Louisville Hospital. He grew up in Charleston, W. VA, before serving in the U.S. Army. Afterwards, he attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and worked for International Harvester for twenty five years and retired.

He was preceded in death by his eldest son, and is survived by two sisters, a son, daughter-in-law, and five grandchildren.

Graveside Christian burial is at 2 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Rosewood Cemetery in Lewisburg, W.Va. Local arrangements is being handled by McCraw Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, 2019
