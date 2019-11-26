Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-4220
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Cuthbert "Bert" Foley

Cuthbert "Bert" Foley Obituary
Cuthbert "Bert" Foley

Louisville - Cuthbert L. Foley, 88, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Bert was a United States Air Force Veteran, and he proudly served in the Korean War. After serving, he worked as an engineer at Ft. Knox and was Chief Engineer of the Southern Command Network in Panama during the Just Cause Conflict. He and his beloved wife of 69 years, Lola, traveled extensively and made many friends around the world. Bert loved to fish, hunt, garden, play Rook, and tinker on projects in his workshop. He was an avid UK Wildcats fan but he always supported his Cards family members. More than anything, Bert loved his family. He loved family gatherings, dinners, and reunions. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Leslie and Luona Foley, sister, Eureka Stephens, and grandson Jacob Vance. Bert is survived by his wife, Lola, daughters, Pamela Vance (Kenny), Lana Tackett (Bob), son, Victor Foley (Laura), eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Surviving siblings include Janice Aaron, Les Foley, Jane Aaron, Tyva Russell, Ally Morgan, and Don Foley.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Monday December 2, 2019 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be on Sunday December 1, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Bert's honor to https://www.stjude.org/ or to the
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
