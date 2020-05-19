Cynthia Ann Rager McNutt
Clifty, Ky - Cynthia Ann Rager McNutt, 96, of Clifty, Ky passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Judge and Madie Rager; Husband, Stanley McNutt Sr.; and daughter, Pamela Ann Baker. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Stanley McNutt Jr. and Gary McNutt;Sisters, Dovie Sears and Gracie Sweeney; brother, Glendale Rager; grandchildren, Gina (Donnie) Fry, Rodney McNutt, Jason (Edie) McNutt, Kimberly Baker, Kerri Ducey and Cheryl Jones; great- grandchildren, Lily Ann and Lincoln David. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Cynthia's name be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.