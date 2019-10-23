|
|
Cynthia Barton Kasten
Medina - Cynthia Barton Kasten, age 85, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her family. She was born on March 29, 1934 in Everett, Pennsylvania to the late Roy Harry and Olive Grace (Herman) Barton. Cynthia was a lifelong Pharmacist, graduating from Temple University going on to hold licensing in five states. She always considered her occupation her passion as much as her profession, working actively until age 81. She enjoyed music, mysteries, and the arts, and absolutely adored cats. Known for being a people person, no one was a stranger to her. Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Melanie (Harold) Kasten-Krause; sons, John F. "Rick" (Laurie C. McKenna) Kasten , III and Barton (Jennifer) Kasten; grandchildren, Tristan and Jordan Kasten-Krause, Sayles and Leap Kasten, and Ella, Ezra, Phineas, and Francis Kasten. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Rev. John F. Kasten, Jr., and her brother Dr. Victor Barton. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N Court St, Medina, OH. A Celebration of Cynthia's Life will follow on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at UCC, 217 E Liberty St, Medina, OH 44256. A private family burial will be held at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to either: SHC Medina County, 4283 Paradise Rd., Seville, OH 44273 (www.shc-medina.org) Or
United Church of Christ Christmas Fund, The Rev. Krista Betz, The Pension Boards, 475 Riverside Drive, Room 1020, New York, NY 10115 Online condolences may be left for the family at www.waitefuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019