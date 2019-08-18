|
|
Cynthia C. Hayes
Louisville - Cynthia C. Hayes, 76, beloved wife and best friend passed away August 7, 2019.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents Esco and Myrtle Clifford.Cindy worked at DMLO(Deming Malone Livesay & Ostroff) for 35 years as an para accountant and retired in 2015. She had a big heart for animals and called them her children (fur babies).
Cindy is survived by her loving husband Larry, sister; Daphne Weddle, and nephew David Weddle, and host of family and friends. She was loved and will be truly missed.
A celebration of life will be held on August 28, 2019 at Mr G's 10432 Shelbyville Rd, starting around 5:30 p.m. where Cindy and Larry met.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019