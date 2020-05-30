Cynthia Elizabeth Newman EpleyLouisville - Cynthia Elizabeth Newman Epley, 95, of Louisville went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Cynthia rode horses in her younger years, she won many blue ribbons at the Kentucky State Fair for her work with flowers. She was a Soldier of Christ. She witnessed to everyone she met about the love of Jesus, she found joy in her volunteer work and ministry in nursing homes, volunteered for JCPS and was a dedicated Israeli Advocate. Enjoyed gardening, loved spending time with her family and was also a member of Evangel Church. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Maylon Forest Epley; grandsons, David Epley and Matthew Epley; and daughter-in-law, Jessie Faye Epley. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jack(Robin)Epley and Edwina(Raymond) Kiper; grandchildren, Angela (Gary) Watson, James (Reese) Epley, Stephen Epley, Chris Kiper; great- grandchildren, Dallas (Jennifer), Justin, Jadon, Brittani (Joe), Kaela and Troy Keeling; great- great- grandchildren, Cameron, Jacob, Noah, Carson, Holden, and Ella Rose; neighbors and friends, Terry and Anita; her friend, partner, and caretaker, Jim "I love you to the moon and back"; Honorary Daughter and caretaker, Dorothy; and many other loving family members and friends.