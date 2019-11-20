Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
914 Old Harrods Creek Rd
Cynthia L. Thompson

Cynthia L. Thompson Obituary
Cynthia L. Thompson

Louisville - Cynthia, 80, passed way surrounded by her family Nov. 17. She is survived by her husband Thomas Thompson; children, James Scara (Nelta), Tina Walsh (Kenny), Thomas Scara; grandchildren, Eric Scara, Jim Scara (Maggie), Tyler Walsh, Katie Hedden (Wes); great grandchildren, step children.

A funeral mass will be at Epiphany Catholic Church 914 Old Harrods Creek Rd, Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. followed by a reception. Everyone is welcome to attend either one or both.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Animal Care Society (Westport rd).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
