Cynthia Lynn Age
Louisville - Cynthia Lynn Age, 59 years old of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 with family at her side after a courageous battle with cancer. Cindy was born January 31st, 1960 in Louisville Ky. She was a caring and loving daughter, mother and sister who was committed to family and a Disney World connoisseur. Cindy was also deeply vested in and led a local Nar-Anon group and was passionate about recovery. She worked for a local direct mail and advertising company, Mail Louisville for 25 years. Cindy is preceded in death by her mother, Rose Age, maternal grandparents, William and Lillian Diehl and paternal grandparents Paul and Catherine Age.
Cindy is survived and her memories will be cherished by her loving children, Courtney Klimko and Whitney Klimko; three grandchildren, Aaliyah and Bryanna Klimko-Blevins and Kinsley Rose Roller; father, Earl L. Age, Sr.; sister, Paula Wine-Belew; brother, Earl L. Age, Jr. (Lynne); and many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. She also leaves her lifetime partner Debi Bennett and their family of pups- Bentley, Stella and Bitzi.
Visitation will be 11 am to 8 pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 and also from 9:30 am to 12 pm on Thursday, November 14th at New Covenant Church of God 1272 Gilmore Ln, Louisville, KY 40213. A celebration of Cynthia's life will be at 12 pm at the church, with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to New Covenant Church of God. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019