Cynthia Rose Smith McHolland
Jeffersonville - Cynthia Rose Smith McHolland began a new adventure March 9, 2020, having passed away at age 65 with loving friends and family gathered in her home overlooking the Ohio River in Jeffersonville, IN.
Cyndi is survived by her husband, David Boome; son Pete McHolland and grandson Kalvin McHolland of Charlestown, IN.; as well as her step-children: Jonathan Boome and wife Terri of Louisville, KY and Emily Boome and her husband John Williamson of Boonville, IN.
Other survivors include her sister, Sylvia Griggs of Indianapolis; and brothers Willie R. Smith and wife Donna of Greenville, IN., and Rick R. Smith and wife Lynda of Raleigh, NC
Cyndi was preceded in death by her parents Willie W. Smith and Evelyn R. Smith.
A 1973 graduate of Mooresville, Ind. high school, Cyndi received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Western State College in Gunnison, CO in 1977. Wanting to become a teacher, Cyndi earned a Masters of Art and Teaching at the University of Louisville in 1987.
Cyndi taught for 27 years at Jefferson County Public Schools before retiring in 2015. An avid gardener, Cyndi was known far and wide for her stunning flower collection. She won the 2019 KY State Fair blue ribbon for her Autumn Beauty sunflower.
Services will be held at Scott Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, IN. Visitation is Friday March 13 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday March 14 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions may be made via mail to the Cyndi McHolland Gratitude Fund that was created to show appreciation and love to caregivers at Norton Cancer Institute Brownsboro where Cyndi was a patient.
Norton Healthcare Foundation
Dept 86148
PO Box 950184
Louisville, KY 40295-0184
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020