Cynthia "Cindy" Sexton
Louisville, KY - Cynthia "Cindy" Sexton,
67, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 due to complications from melanoma.
She was born on May 26, 1952 in Louisville, Kentucky to Raymond and Lillian Sexton. Cindy was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and the University of Louisville. While at U of L, she was a member of the Field Hockey team. After graduating college, Cindy worked as a Dental Hygienist for several years before completing her Masters of Education at Spalding University. She was a beloved teacher for JCPS for 22 years at Young and Zachary Taylor Elementary Schools.
Cindy enjoyed spending her time outdoors cultivating her beautiful gardens that were a sanctuary to her friends, family, cat, and birds.
She took pleasure in creating crafts and gifts for her family and friends, but her true joy in life was her grandchildren, Lilli and Luke.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Jon Sexton.
Cindy is survived by her son, Bart Best (Lyndsey Neese); grandchildren, Lillian Diane and Luke Patrick; parents, Ray and Lilli Sexton; siblings, Ellery Sexton (Fran), Leigh Bomar (Hal), Suzy Sexton, Matt Sexton (Heather); nieces and nephews, Liz Sexton, Hal Christopher Bomar, Scott Bomar, Logan Sexton, and Jenna Sexton.
The family will host a celebration of her life at a later date.
The family requests that contributions in Cindy's memory be made to The James Graham Brown Cancer Center at uoflbrowncancercenter.org/ways-support.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020