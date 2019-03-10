|
Cindy Yates Bushong
Louisville - Cindy Yates Bushong, 66 of Louisville, Ky, passed away March 7th, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents; Robert Yates Sr. and Freda Yates, her brother Bobby Yates and sister Rachel Owens. She is survived by her husband Kevin Bushong, sons; Tim (Amber) and Brian Waller, brother Todd (Mary) Yates, nieces; Carissa Fravel and Michelle Yates, grandsons; Evan and Carson Waller, and her great nephew Tyler Fravel.
Cindy worked in the medical field her entire life and cared for many patients. She was a life long member of Crestwood Baptist Church and loved Christmas time. Her family was very important to her and she loved caring for and spending time at home with her animals. She had many hobbies including painting, cross stitch, gardening and going to craft shows. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 11th from 3-7pm with a funeral Tuesday, February 12th at 10am at Stoess funeral home in Crestwood.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019