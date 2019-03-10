Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Bushong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Yates Bushong

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cynthia Yates Bushong Obituary
Cindy Yates Bushong

Louisville - Cindy Yates Bushong, 66 of Louisville, Ky, passed away March 7th, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents; Robert Yates Sr. and Freda Yates, her brother Bobby Yates and sister Rachel Owens. She is survived by her husband Kevin Bushong, sons; Tim (Amber) and Brian Waller, brother Todd (Mary) Yates, nieces; Carissa Fravel and Michelle Yates, grandsons; Evan and Carson Waller, and her great nephew Tyler Fravel.

Cindy worked in the medical field her entire life and cared for many patients. She was a life long member of Crestwood Baptist Church and loved Christmas time. Her family was very important to her and she loved caring for and spending time at home with her animals. She had many hobbies including painting, cross stitch, gardening and going to craft shows. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 11th from 3-7pm with a funeral Tuesday, February 12th at 10am at Stoess funeral home in Crestwood.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now