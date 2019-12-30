Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Cyril Meyer
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church
2931 Pindell Avenue
Louisville , KY
Cyril F. "Bud" Meyer Sr.


1927 - 2019
Cyril F. "Bud" Meyer Sr. Obituary
Cyril F. "Bud" Meyer, Sr.

Louisville - Cyril F. "Bud" Meyer, Sr., age 92, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Bud was born October 4, 1927 to the late Arthur H. and Josephine Meyer. He retired after 36 years at Standard Gravure and was a longtime member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served during WW II and the Korean conflict.

Preceding him in death were his wife Dorothy (Hutt) Meyer and his son Cyril F. Meyer, Jr.

Surviving are daughters Diana Meyer, Denise Paris (Ron), Mary Ann DiSalvo (David), sons David Meyer, Sr. (Denise) and Dennis Meyer (Terry) and daughter -in-law Ann Burkhead (David); Grandchildren: Neil (Jody), Bryan (Megan Resch) and Melissa (Bryan Hash) Paris; Chrissy (Saket Vora), Cyril III, David Jr (Zoie) and Joseph (Olivia) Meyer; Andrew and Ann Marie DiSalvo. Great -grandchildren: Evelyn, Gabe, Delia, Donovan, Finn, Maya, Sienna, Charlotte and two more on the way.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2nd from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave. Funeral Mass will be at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church Friday, January 3rd at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at St. Michael cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or the Cyril F. Meyer, Jr. ('74) memorial endowment fund at St. Xavier High School.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
