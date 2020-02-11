|
|
D. Matthew George
Louisville - D. Matthew George, 84, died peacefully and surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He leaves behind his daughter Stephanie (Patrick) Carpenter; his two sons, Andy (Kelly) and Patrick (Maureen) George, and his eight grandchildren, Chad, Amanda (Luke), Abbey, Suzanne, Shelby, Connor, Maeve, and Nolan. He is also survived by his brother Bill George.
He was preceded by his wife of many years, Suzanne George, who passed away in 2009, his two brothers Eddie and John George, and his sister Mary Ann Newton.
Born in Louisville, KY on December 21, 1935, Matt was the middle son of five to Anne and Edwin George. Matt spent his childhood enjoying time with his siblings and neighborhood friends, water skiing on the Ohio River, and playing basketball. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1954 - 1958 as Airman Second Class, before moving on to become a proud father and husband, and beginning his long and rewarding career in sales. He retired as a Regional Vice President from Hallmark Cards after 30 years of service, with his most proud accomplishment being awarded the Golden Reindeer Award for being instrumental in the success of Rodney Reindeer. He still enjoyed receiving his annual collectors ornament from Hallmark each year. Matt's most favorable years were spent residing with his wife and family in Orange County, California from 1980 - 2007. Matt spent all of his adult life playing poker and golf at casinos and courses all around the world. Some of his most memorable courses played were Augusta and Pebble Beach. In his later years, Matt most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He loved taking them to Longs Drugs to pick out toys, and Ruby's for milk shakes. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial celebration will be held at Coachgate Clubhouse, 1111 Wellington Place, Louisville, KY 40207 on Thursday, February 13 from 5:00 - 8:00pm, with service beginning at 7:30pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020