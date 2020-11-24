Daisy GoldsteinLouisville - Daisy Baker Goldstein, age 87, peacefully left her family and friends on November 24, 2020.A native of Cannelton, Indiana, she met her husband of 64 years, the late Irvin Lee Goldstein, at Camp Tall Trees in Otter Creek Park. She graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Marketing.Daisy was passionate about her family, and enjoyed traveling. She was active in the local Jewish community including Hadassah and Sisterhood for many years. She played Bridge regularly with friends and family for seven decades.As an empty-nester, she returned to school and earned an associate degree. She then worked in a business administrative capacity, including ten years at the University of Louisville School of Medicine ENT Department.Daisy is survived by her children, Steve (Sheila) Goldstein, Alan (Debbie) Goldstein, Sara (David) Weinstein, Lynne (Stephen) Yudewitz, as well as eight grandchildren: Amy (Ronen) Danino, Max Goldstein, Rachel and Emily Goldstein, Andrew and Ben Weinstein, Dalia and Noah Yudewitz and two great­ grandchildren, Sivan and Oshri Danino. She is also survived by her sister Carol Wishnia (Jacob)of Louisville and brother Sam Baker (Candi) of Naperville, IL.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Dorothy and Henry Goldstein Gemilut Hasadim Fund or The Temple Fund.Funeral services in care of Herman Meyer and Son, Inc. with a private interment at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery.The family of Daisy Goldstein would like to thank: Dr. Marianne Cowley, Dr. Jane Cornett, Melanie Drury, APRN, Hosparus Health and the Magnolia Springs Community.