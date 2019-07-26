|
|
Daisy Mae Johnson
Louisville - Daisy Mae Johnson, age 82 of Louisville, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born in New Castle, Kentucky in Henry County on April 10, 1937 to the late William and Aline Kiphart Johnson. She joined church at an early age.
Daisy Mae is survived by her loving sister, Mattie L. Johnson; 4 family members who were dedicated to her care, Delores White, Tenn White, Phyllis Compton and Cavin Cole; nephews, Napoleon Wilson and Ronald Wilson; many nieces and nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.
A gathering to celebrate Daisy Mae's life will be from 3 to 6 pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown).
She will be missed by all of us. "We loved her, but God loved her more".
Memorials may be made to the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 26, 2019