Daiveion Christopher Wells



April 16,2000 -October 10,2020



Celebration of Life: Buechel Woman's Club, 3758 Pulliam Drive, Louisville,KY 40218, October 26, 2020 from 12-6pm.



Daiveion is survived by his loving parents Billy Newton and Margaret Wells, his loving brothers, Trevarius and Tayshaun Wells and his loving sister, Amari Wells.









