Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Dale Edward Moore

Dale Edward Moore Obituary
Dale Edward Moore

Louisville - 63, of Louisville, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Rhodes; father, Tom Moore; grandparents, Gunie and Lee Hyman; uncle, Don Hyman.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Kimberly (Heffernan) Moore; sons, Casey and Cory Moore; siblings, Danny Moore (Connie), Darrell Moore, of Holiday, FL, Donna Stivers (Ed), of Eustus, FL, Tammy Hostoon, and "Lyttle" Tom Moore, of Tampa, FL; numerous loving nieces and nephews and cousins; his beloved granddogs, Tucker and Stout; and long-time best friend, Gary Parker.

He was retired from Philip Morris after 28 years of service and worked at Hexagon Chemicals for 15 years where his boss, Genny Byrd took great care of him. Dale was an amazing son, husband, dad, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He loved UK Basketball, Friday and Saturday night street racing with his son, Cory, and was an avid golfer who could not be beaten.

His funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
