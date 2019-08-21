|
|
Dale Edwin Wessel
Prospect - Dale Edwin Wessel, 49, of Prospect, KY passed away suddenly on August 18, 2019. He was born in Louisville, KY on May 14, 1970, a son, to Joseph "Joe" Wessel and Patricia Howland Neely.
He was a graduate of the University of Maryland where he obtained his Associate's Degree. Dale was a proud veteran of the United States Airforce. For 16 plus years, he worked alongside his brother at Wessel's Draft Design and Service where he helped design and clean draft beer systems. He was a Catholic by faith and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was an avid University of Alabama Fan - "Roll Tide."
Dale was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, and brother. He was a loyal caring friend who always had a smile and kind word to say to everyone. He never met a stranger and was loved by all. He loved his dogs, Sophie; Blaze; Boo Boo Bunny; and his Grand dog Charlie. Dale loved chasing the sun at the lake every weekend with his family and friends.
HE WILL BE SO MISSED BY ONE AND ALL!
Those left to cherish Dale's memory are his wife, Laura Wessel; his mother, Patricia Howland Neely; father and other Mother, Joe and Pam Wessel; his daughter, Madison Wessel; his son, Corey Wise; five brothers, Wayne (Melony) Wessel; Eric (Debbie) Wright; Mike Neely; Patrick Neely; Jeff (Dawn) Neely; and two sisters; Carrie (Jonathan) Coaplen; and Chrys (Doug) Strothman.
Funeral Services for Dale will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Dale to Blessings In A Backpack, 4121 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019