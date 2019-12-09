|
|
Dale F. Bierly
Georgetown - Dale F. Bierly, 63, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Rolling Hills Health Care Center in New Albany, IN. He was born July 28, 1956 in New Albany, IN the son of Bernard and Patricia Bowman Bierly. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia and his sister Shelly Ireland. He was on the grounds staff at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville and was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Georgetown, IN. He is survived by his Father Bernard Bierly and his brother Shawn William Bierly both of Georgetown. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown, IN. Pastor Scott Blessitt will officiate. Burial will be in Wolfe Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 PM to 8 PM Tuesday, December 10, 2019 and from 9 AM until the funeral service at 11 AM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019