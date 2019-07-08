|
Dallas "Greg" Hogan
Bardstown - Mr. Dallas "Greg" Hogan, age 59, of Brandenburg returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Tabitha Cahill (Darrell); granddaughter, Ava Cahill; siblings, Trina Wheatley, Garain Hogan, Darain "Harl" Hogan (Teresa) and Dwayne Hogan (Kim); numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow in Lone Hill Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Full Obituary at www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 8, 2019