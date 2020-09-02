1/1
Dallas L. Young
Dallas L. Young

Georgetown - Dallas L. Young, 71, of Georgetown, Indiana, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Dallas enjoyed watching television and classic movies. He also loved to listen to classic country music. Dallas always liked the opportunity to sit and visit with people.

He was born on May 2, 1949, in Matewan, West Virginia, to the late Fred and Christine (Phillips) Young.

Dallas is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jean Young; sister, Cathy (Doug) Goff; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) and will continue on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens-East in Louisville, Kentucky.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
