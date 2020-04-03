|
|
Dallas Thornton Jr
Louisville - Dallas Thornton Jr., 47, transitioned to his heavenly home on March 27, 2020. Dallas graduated from Eastern High School in 1991 and attended Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. He returned home to Louisville and worked in Management for the Fedex Corporation. After leaving Fedex is when he started his dream job and started working with Ceasars Entertainment. He became an independent contractor as a Tournament Poker Dealer/Supervisor. Dallas has been a professional poker dealer with the World Series of Poker Association for sixteen years. His job has allowed him to travel across the world and meet wonderful and exciting people from all parts of the world. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Marsha and Hubert Driscoll, and his father and stepmother Dallas and Diane Thornton Sr. His three sisters, Marsha Thornton, Jr., Tina Murray (Gregory), and Tanisha Taylor and one brother Giacomo Reese (Kristen) and 5 nieces and 3 nephews and one great nephew and a host of cousins and friends. There will be a private viewing and service for the family. A public memorial service is planned for a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020