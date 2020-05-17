Damon Fisher
Damon Fisher

Louisville - Gary "Damon" Fisher, age 33 of Louisville, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. He attended Waggener High School were he was involved with and enjoyed the baseball program there. Damon was an avid fisherman and had many friends who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, June Joseph; and his uncle, Robbie Burgin.

Damon is survived by his loving parents, Gary and Lori Fisher; his brother, Craig Fisher; grandparents, Russ and Shirley Fisher and John Joseph; daughter, Elayna Netherly; aunts and uncles, Cathy and Rex Rogders, Junior Burgin, Robin Fisher and Jeff Draper, Bev and Dave Kelly and Kevin and Tabatha Fisher; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3 to 5 pm on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243 (in Middletown) with a celebration of Damon's life at 5 pm.

Memorials may be made to the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
MAY
21
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

