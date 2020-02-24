|
Damon R. Stevenson
Louisville - Damon R. Stevenson, 89, born September 17, 1930 passed from this life Friday, February 21, 2020.
He was preceded in death with the passing of his parents Clifford and Stella Stevenson; brothers, Ralph, Ray, and Robert; sister, Jeanetta Davis (Harry); and great-granddaughter Emma Shultz. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years Louise; daughters Judy Reeves (Robert) and Kathy Shultz; sisters, Lucille Melton, Evelyn Downs, Eula White (Kenny), and Delores Tidwell (Leslie); 4 grandchildren, Jason Shultz, Jeremy Shultz, Emily Morgan (Mike), and Justin Shultz (Tiffany); 6 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Damon was an Army veteran, and retired employee for General Electric where he worked for 34 years, mostly working as a maintenance man in the research and development building #35. He was a member of Kenwood Church of Christ, where he served as an elder and many different capacities during his lifetime. He volunteered for the Stroke Peer Visitor Program at Jewish Hospital, proudly being the first volunteer chosen for the program. He touched many lives during his lifetime and will be greatly missed by all who came to know him.
His funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm Thursday at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Wednesday.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020