Dr. Damon Roe Campbell DVM
Elizabethtown - Louisville - Dr. Damon Roe Campbell DVM of Elizabethtown/Louisville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, October 10 2019. Damon was born in Paint Rock, Texas on December 12, 1934
Damon is surived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Langley Campbell and his children: Seth Damon Campbell (Lisa), Alison Brook Thero (Daniel), Scott Ayers Campbell (Lee, Lukas, Sarah, Chancey), Grandchildren: Brooke Banks, Taylor Campbell, Olivia Thero, Great Grand Children: Noah Banks. Damon is proceeded in death by his brother Roland Omer Campbell, Parents Seth Randall Campbell, Lola Pumphery Campbell.
Dr. Campbell was a graduate of Texas A&M University where he earned his undergraduate degree in 1955 followed by his Doctor of Veterinary in 1959. Damon was a member of the Texas A&M military corps, KY National Guard and an instructor at the University of Louisville College of Medicine. Damon was a life long member of the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association and American Veterinary Medial Association. Dr. Campbell visited Indonesia New Guinea twice on behalf of the Christian Missionary Alliance. Dr. Campbell practiced small animal veterinary medicine operating Blue Cross Animal Hospital since 1968. Dr. Damon Campbell enjoyed watching Aggie football and was a lifelong Aggie fan (Gig'em Aggs, say whoop, whoop whoop).
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16th from 4pm to 7pm and 10am-Noon Thursday at Pearson Funeral home 149 Breckenridge Lane Louisville, KY. The funeral service will be 12 pm Thursday, October 17th with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery
Expression of sympathy please make contributions to Mission Aviation Fellowship.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019