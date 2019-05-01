Dr. Dana C. O'Neil



Sellersburg - Dr. Dana Clement O'Neil, 58, of Sellersburg, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Dana was member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church, BNI, Integrity Management, and the KAC. Dr. O'Neil was avid bicyclist, gardener, wine maker, and reader. He loved building bon fires, caring for his menagerie of ducks, chickens, and bees, being outdoors, and competing in Iron Man Competitions. He loved his work as a chiropractor and was a strong advocate against vaccines. Out of all his past-times and hobbies he cherished, his strongest love was for his work, his patients, and his family.



He was born on June 24, 1960 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Arthur and Hazel (Howlett) O'Neil. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Arthur O'Neil; father-in-law, Louis Beyl, and mother-in-law, Dorothy Beyl.



Dana is survived by his loving wife, Gail (Moore) O'Neil; daughter, Faith O'Neil; son, Grant O'Neil; granddaughter, Paisley Mae; siblings, Renee O'Neil, Stanley O'Neil, Rod (Karen) O'Neil, Stuart (Sherry) O'Neil, Treva O'Neil, Trent (Trina) O'Neil, and Darin (Marti) O'Neil; brothers-in-law, Robert (Debra) Moore, Dale (Barbara) Moore, Bill (Lisa) Moore; sister-in-law, Juliana (Chris) Peak; and several nieces and nephews. Father-In-law, Louis Beyl, Mother-In-Law, Dorothy Beyl.



Visitation will be from 3PM to 8PM on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church-St. Joseph Hill Campus. His Funeral Mass will be at 10AM on Friday, at the church with burial to follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.



The family requests that contributions in Dana 's memory be made to St. John Paul II Building Fund.



