Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Humphrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Elane (Wells) Humphrey


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Dana Elane (Wells) Humphrey Obituary
Dana Elane (Wells) Humphrey

New Albany - Dana Elane (Wells) Humphrey, 56, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Dana was a member of the Faith Assembly Church in Clarksville and was known as a "professional party-planner", a crafter of numerous things, and a master decorator. Out of all her pastimes, her favorites were being a mother figure to many and a Nonny to her granddaughter.

She was born on March 12, 1964 in New Albany, Indiana to Larry and the late Priscilla (Leake) Wells.

Along with her father, Dana is survived by her loving husband, Robert "Kevin" Humphrey; daughters, Megan (Tony) Jurewicz and Kelsey Humphrey; granddaughter, Hayley Jurewicz with one more grandchild on the way; siblings, Lauri Northcutt, Mark (Brenda) Wells, and Tim (Melissa) Wells; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Her visitation and service will be held privately with burial to follow in the Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

The family requests that contributions in Dana's memory be made to the and the Hosparus Group of Southern Indiana.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now