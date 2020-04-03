|
|
Dana Elane (Wells) Humphrey
New Albany - Dana Elane (Wells) Humphrey, 56, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Dana was a member of the Faith Assembly Church in Clarksville and was known as a "professional party-planner", a crafter of numerous things, and a master decorator. Out of all her pastimes, her favorites were being a mother figure to many and a Nonny to her granddaughter.
She was born on March 12, 1964 in New Albany, Indiana to Larry and the late Priscilla (Leake) Wells.
Along with her father, Dana is survived by her loving husband, Robert "Kevin" Humphrey; daughters, Megan (Tony) Jurewicz and Kelsey Humphrey; granddaughter, Hayley Jurewicz with one more grandchild on the way; siblings, Lauri Northcutt, Mark (Brenda) Wells, and Tim (Melissa) Wells; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Her visitation and service will be held privately with burial to follow in the Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
The family requests that contributions in Dana's memory be made to the and the Hosparus Group of Southern Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020