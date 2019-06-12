|
Dana Grayson Price Burton
Louisville - It is with great sadness that the family of Dana Grayson Price Burton announces that she returned to her Heavenly Father on June 7, 2019. Mrs. Burton was born in Louisville, Ky. on May 28, 1944, graduated from Atherton High School (class of 1962) and attended the University of Kentucky. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and volunteered service for the Dream Factory, elementary and middle schools, and her church. She was a former member of Southeast Christian Church, and a current member of the Melbourne Heights Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Winslow (Winnie) Moore Price; father, James Lytle Price; and son, Shawn Alexander Burton.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 49 years, Les Dwight Burton and her son, Wade Douglas Burton.
She will be remembered for her unending love of those around her, her unrelenting generosity toward all she encountered, and her enormous, kind, beautiful heart, and her sweet spirit. She had a gentle, loving, unassuming, and humble nature. She was a beloved daughter, loving wife, devoted mother, and kind friend, and was viewed by all who knew her as a wonderful and delightful person. She will be missed more than she could ever have thought possible.
Special is only a word. Sometimes you have someone who changes every aspect of your future and life just by interacting with you. Dana was exactly that… Irreplaceable and her loss is… unimaginable. She will be missed… unconditionally. It is difficult to conceive of a world without her.
She touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit and her love of life. She'll be terribly missed by her husband and family. The world will be a lesser place without her, but her spark will shine for eternity.
Visitation will be from 10 AM to 2 PM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Pearson's Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, Ky. A private family graveside service will be held following at Cave Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hosparus of Louisville Kouregeous Kids.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 12, 2019