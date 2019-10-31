|
|
Dana L. McAlmont
Louisville - 42, passed away October 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Stephen McAlmont; sons, Stephen, II and Sidney McAlmont; mother, Gail Curry; a brother, Anthony Vincent, II; grandmothers, Ollie Hampton and Myrtle Curry.
Visitation: 10-12 p.m. with service to follow at 12 noon Monday at St. Stephen Church, 1018 So. 15th Street; Burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019