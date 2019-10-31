Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Stephen Church
1018 So. 15th Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana McAlmont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana L. McAlmont

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dana L. McAlmont Obituary
Dana L. McAlmont

Louisville - 42, passed away October 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Stephen McAlmont; sons, Stephen, II and Sidney McAlmont; mother, Gail Curry; a brother, Anthony Vincent, II; grandmothers, Ollie Hampton and Myrtle Curry.

Visitation: 10-12 p.m. with service to follow at 12 noon Monday at St. Stephen Church, 1018 So. 15th Street; Burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -